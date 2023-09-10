Community gathers at Washington Hebrew Congregation to pray for Israel

Many in the crowd that gathered Monday night told WUSA9 they have family and friends in Israel.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A crowd gathered inside Washington Hebrew Congregation in Northwest D.C. Monday night.

"It's a time to grieve and a time to come together for peace," said Lindsay Feldman, the Executive Director at Washington Hebrew Congregation.

They prayed together and called for peace.

"We pray as we light this candle that we may bring the light and the light of peace," said one of the speakers.

Another told the crowd "the world as we know it has forever changed."

Many told WUSA9 they've been horrified by what happened and what's happened since the surprise deadly attacks in Israel by Hamas over the weekend.

"It's just an unbelievable situation it's just unreal," said a woman named Jane.

Happening Now



“All we can do is create a little light and hold on to it, that light is hope”



Vigil happening inside #WashingtonHebrewCongregation



More tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XGna2Dh7lR — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) October 9, 2023

"I have friends over there. I have family over there," said Dan Caplan.

He told WUSA9 what makes it worse is that they don't know what will happen next.

"Nobody is safe right now there is no stability. You can deal with good things and bad things but it's instability that sometimes is the most difficult thing to deal and cope with," said Caplan.

"I have extended family who you know took me in when I was in seminary there and we've reached out but haven't heard back yet," said Rabbi Eliana Fischel.

She told WUSA9 they are sad, but they are standing strong.

"We are going to stand together we're gonna be loud and we're gonna pray," said Rabbi Fischel.