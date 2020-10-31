21-year-old woman dead in Southeast DC shooting

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of 4th Street, SE.

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

The woman was found shot in a car in the 4200 block of 4th Street, SE, just before 3:30 p.m. Homicide detectives and DC Fire and EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene. She was identified as 21-year-old Lorraine Marie Thomas, of Southeast D.C.

Another woman was found with a graze wound. She was treated for her injury at the scene, according to police.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting. No arrests have been made and information about possible suspects has not yet been released. It's not known what may have led up to the shooting.

Alert: Shooting, 4200 block of 4th St SE, lookout for a dark grey Subaru with unknown tags



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 30, 2020