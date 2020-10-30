Elderly couple killed in apparent murder-suicide at Spotsylvania County hospital

Police said the fatal shooting occurred in a patient room at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Two people were killed Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Spotsylvania County hospital room, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said detectives were called to the fourth floor of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center at 9:15 a.m. Friday by medical personnel who heard gunshots inside a hospital room. The hospital’s fourth floor contains both pediatric and medical-surgical nursing units.

Detectives arrived to find two deceased elderly individuals inside a patient room who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The department said the individuals were believed to be related, but did not immediately disclose the nature of that relationship.

BREAKING: @wusa9 is following an apparent murder-suicide at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that has left two elderly individuals dead. More details to come. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 30, 2020

Police said they believed the incident was isolated to that patient room and there was no danger to any other patients or staff.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld until family could be notified.