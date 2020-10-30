Man shot, killed in Annandale nightclub parking lot

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Diamond Lounge.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A man is dead following a fight in a Fairfax County nightclub parking lot early Friday morning, police said.

Fairfax Police said in a tweet that they're investigating a homicide after a man was shot around 2:12 a.m. in the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike. The preliminary investigation indicates the man was involved in an altercation with a group of people. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate. Details have not been released about the victim, or any suspects in the case.

Additional details were not yet available Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.