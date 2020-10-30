13-year-old boy shot twice in Northeast DC

The circumstances surrounding the Wednesday morning shooting are still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — A 13-year-old boy remains in the hospital Friday after he was shot twice early Wednesday morning.

A police report released Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department offers more details about the shooting, that happened in the 200 block of 43rd Road NE around 3:30 a.m.

The victim told police that he had gone to a party with two other people. After leaving the party, the three of them were walking on a sidewalk near 43rd Road NE when an unidentified suspect pulled up in a dark colored car and began shooting at them.

The boy was the only one hurt, according to the police report. He was shot in the left hand and left upper thigh, the report says. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Police have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been made.