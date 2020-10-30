x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

13-year-old boy shot twice in Northeast DC

The circumstances surrounding the Wednesday morning shooting are still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — A 13-year-old boy remains in the hospital Friday after he was shot twice early Wednesday morning. 

A police report released Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department offers more details about the shooting, that happened in the 200 block of 43rd Road NE around 3:30 a.m.

The victim told police that he had gone to a party with two other people. After leaving the party, the three of them were walking on a sidewalk near 43rd Road NE when an unidentified suspect pulled up in a dark colored car and began shooting at them. 

The boy was the only one hurt, according to the police report. He was shot in the left hand and left upper thigh, the report says. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Police have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department's Crime Solvers tip line at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: 25-year-old shot, killed on Georgia Avenue in NW DC

RELATED: Man shot, killed in Annandale nightclub parking lot

RELATED: 23-year-old woman dead in Southeast DC shooting, police investigating

RELATED: Violent evening: 4 separate shootings reported in the District

RELATED: Spike in DC homicides adds to violent national trend