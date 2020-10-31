Man dies after being hit by a car in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon in Germantown, Montgomery County police said.
He was attempting to cross Germantown Road onto westbound Middlebrook Road at around 2:30 p.m. when a 2012 Toyota Camry struck him, police said in a press release Saturday.
The car was traveling south on Germantown Road and was driven by Vera M Dydson-Dzissah, age 43, of Germantown.
The pedestrian died of his injuries in the hospital. He will be identified after his family is notified.
Dydson-Dzissah was not injured in the collision.
This incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at (240) 773-6620.
October often brings a spike in crashes involving pedestrians. Last year, there were 167 pedestrian incidents in the region in October alone.
As the season change, and it begins to get darker earlier, traffic officials ask drivers to slow down and stay alert.
For the first time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has declared October national Pedestrian Safety Month. The goal is to bring attention to the increasing number of pedestrian crashes that happen when there is less daylight. According to NHTSA, 76% of pedestrian deaths happen after dark.
