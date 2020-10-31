4 people shot inside Hookah bar in Waldorf

x
WALDORF, Md. — Multiple people were shot inside a hookah bar in Waldorf, Maryland Friday evening following a disagreement, authorities in Charles County said. 

Around 9 p.m. the Charles County Sheriff's office received a report of a shooting inside Room 301 Lounge/Bar located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf. At least four victims were flown to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds. One person is in critical condition, and the other three are in serious condition.

According to Diane Richardson, spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's office, it appears there was a disagreement between two groups of people before the shooting happened. Officials have not said whether there have been any arrests yet. 

Richardson said the scene has been secured but is still asking the public to avoid the area. 

Crain Highway has been re-opened in both directions between Mattawoman Drive and Gillespie Circle. 

Detectives are on scene of shooting and pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS. 

