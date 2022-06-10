Man charged with murder in death of woman shot in SE DC 2 years ago

Noelle Wilson was shot multiple times in Southeast D.C. in October 2020, leaving her family devastated and looking desperately for justice.

After two years, the family of a murdered woman could be getting closer to justice for their loved one's death.

Police have charged a 29-year-old D.C. man with murder, alleging that he was the one who shot dead 31-year-old Noelle Wilson in 2020.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Kavon Jackson with first-degree murder while armed - felony murder.

On Oct. 11, 2020, DC Police responded to the 2300 block of Green Street in Southeast just before 3 a.m. after gunshots were reported.

After arriving on the scene, they found Wilson dead; her body was shot multiple times. She was from Northeast and left behind a deeply bereft family.

WUSA9 sat down with her mother, who decorated a Christmas tree with her favorite items and sat it on top of her grave.

"It’s glitz and glam, which was so Noelle," her mom, Amber, said at the time. "It’s all about her. It has ballet slippers, ballerinas. It has pink champagne bottles and pink bows. It has pink ornaments. Everything about that tree is Noelle.”

The family went years with the case being unsolved.

"I said, 'I want to put a Christmas tree out here,'" Amber explained that year, nearing the first holiday season without her daughter. "This way, I know for sure she'll still be able to be around a tree that I did for her.”

"I called the tree, 'Justice,' because justice will prevail for Noelle," she added.

The block where Wilson was shot isn't a stranger to tragic incidents.

Just last month, 33-year-old Treyvon Green and 24-year-old Davon Sullivan were both shot dead within 24 hours in May 2022.

A 32-year-old mother who was a special police officer was also shot dead on the block in November 2021.