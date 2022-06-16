'They kind of ambushed me' | Victim in ATV shooting said he tried to talk riders down from following him

Police released video footage of five people they say are involved in the shooting on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON — Investigators are still searching for five people allegedly involved in a shooting that nearly killed a man in Southeast D.C. The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said one of the bullets hit his ankle while he was in the car with his sister in the passenger seat.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue before 8 p.m. on Sunday. The victim and the suspects, captured on camera riding all-terrain vehicles including ATV's and dirt bikes, got into a verbal altercation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of them reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The man told WUSA9 he tried to get away from the riders when they surrounded him on the road.

"They just stopped and suddenly, they kind of ambushed me and I tried to move away," he said. "They still followed me and I tried to roll down the window to let them know that's not correct. I tried to talk them down. I just told them, 'Do you think what you're doing is correct?'"

The victim said questioning them eventually led to the shooting. He did not realize he was shot until after he drove another mile and stopped to speak to police officers at Iverson Mall.

"It could have been much worse," he added. "I'm lucky to be alive."

While owning all-terrain vehicles are allowed, riding them on public property is against the law.

However, illegal vehicles on the streets continues to be a problem in D.C. with a bigger demand for the city to crack down on the issue.