Police: Double shooting leaves man and teen injured in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Hillside Road just after 8:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims have only been identified as a man and a teen. Both were conscious and breathing when police found them. 

There is no suspect information at this time. It is unclear what the motive behind the shooting may be and police have not said what led up to it. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411. 

