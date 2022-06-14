Police identify DC homicide victim as 17-year-old from Baltimore

A second shooting victim was found at a nearby hospital. That victim is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wheeler Road just before 7:45 p.m. After arriving, officers reportedly found 17-year-old Xavier Spruill. He had been shot and died from his injuries, according to police.

A second shooting victim was found at a nearby hospital. That victim is expected to be okay.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time. There is no word on a motive or what may have led up to the deadly shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for each homicide in D.C.

If you have any information, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement