x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Police identify DC homicide victim as 17-year-old from Baltimore

A second shooting victim was found at a nearby hospital. That victim is expected to be okay.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wheeler Road just before 7:45 p.m. After arriving, officers reportedly found 17-year-old Xavier Spruill. He had been shot and died from his injuries, according to police. 

A second shooting victim was found at a nearby hospital. That victim is expected to be okay.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time. There is no word on a motive or what may have led up to the deadly shooting. 

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for each homicide in D.C. 

If you have any information, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.