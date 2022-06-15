2 shootings on Minnesota Avenue in DC reported hours apart

One person has died and another is injured after two separate shooting Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

The first shooting happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That unidentified man later died from his injuries.

Just six hours later, another shooting left one person injured in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue. That victim was found unconscious but has since awoken, according to D.C. Police.

Just after 5:45 p.m., D.C. Police Traffic tweeted roads were closed in the area as investigators looked into what happened.

There is no suspect information regarding the second shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

