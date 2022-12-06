DC police investigate double shooting in SE

Two men were found with gunshot wounds in a residential area, one was conscious and breathing the other was not.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — D.C. police are investigating a double shooting in the 1300 block of Savanah Street in Southeast.

One adult male was found breathing and conscious, the second adult male was not breathing or conscious. This has not yet been ruled a homicide by detectives.

Police put out a tweet about the shooting in Congress Heights just after 6:20 p.m. adding, "No lookout. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911."

For hours investigators and the forensic team were in the residential area looking through evidence. They focused the majority of their efforts in a parking lot next to the management office of an apartment complex and just feet away from a playground. Parts of Savanah St. in Southeast were closed for several hours.

Items of clothing could be seen from around the perimeter of the scene, and our crew counted over a dozen crime markers on the roadway. Residents said they initially thought it was fireworks from the number of gunshots in the area.

A family that was searching for their son was on the scene trying to determine if their loved one was one of the victims, but D.C. police have not yet revealed the identities of the two men. There is also no word of potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

Neighbors expressed their frustration about the increasing gun violence in the city. One woman said she was getting back home from attending a peace rally just to find another crime scene in her neighborhood.