'They got a slap on their wrist and I got a slap on my face' | DC mother reacts to sentencing of son's killers

Three of the four men charged in the 2020 death of the 11-year-old have been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — For the first time since her son's life was taken, Crystal McNeal confronted three of the four men charged in the fatal shooting of Davon McNeal.

"In honor of my son Davon McNeal I stand before you with a heavy heart," Crystal McNeal said reading her testimony in front of a crowded event in Southeast for the campaign 202 for Peace.

At 11-years-old, Davon was hit by a stray bullet in an anti-violence cookout that his mother had organized on July 4, 2020 in Southeast D.C.

All those charged in the case had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed under aiding and abetting.

Carlo General, the man who the prosecutor says fired the fatal bullet, received the maximum sentence allowed per his plea deal of 16 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

Marcel Gordon, received 10 years with 5 years of supervised release; lastly Christian Wingfield received the lesser sentence with 9 ½ years and also 5 years of supervised release.

"The justice system did us wrong today," McNeal said who has worked in the community as a violence interrupter for years.

Heartbreaking testimony from Ms. McNeal on such a difficult day for the entire family. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/fl56uo46Pr — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 3, 2022

"No justice. I am hurting right now. I am in pain, like they got a slap on their wrist and I got a slap on my face. The timing is no good. They took my child away from me. I will never see my son again."

McNeal says her newborn son and Davon's football teammates keep her committed to working despite so much heartache. She vows honor Davon by continuing the anti-violence work she was doing the day he was fatally shot.

"I am his mom. I am a fighter. I am going to keep on pushing. Some days I be wanting to give up, but I am not going to give up because I want my son's name, I want everyone to remember my son," she told WUSA9 during an interview.

Vehicles with Davon McNeal’s photos are parked outside today’s 202 Peace’s event. The 11-year-old was shot at a 4th of July cookout in 2020. The men arrested in connection to the fatal shooting will be sentenced today. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/1kEzK0DSye — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 3, 2022