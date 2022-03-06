Four men charged in 11-year-old Davon McNeal's death face sentencing

Four men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The four men charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal face sentencing Friday.

All four pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed.

McNeal was hit by a stray bullet and killed on July 4, 2020 at an anti-violence cookout his mom organized in southeast DC.

“People tell me I'm doing good, you so strong, and I don't believe it, because behind closed doors I'm a mess," his mom, Crystal McNeal said.

The four men charged in her son's death are Daryle Bond, Carlo General, Marcel Gordon, and Christian.

Each face different potential sentences ranging from seven-and-a-half to 16 years.

🚨TODAY🚨 The 4 men who pleaded guilty in 11-year-old Davon McNeal's shooting death face sentencing today.



We spoke with his mom about how she's feeling leading up to this moment.



That's on #GetUpDC. @wusa9 @AnnieYuTV @TonyPerkinsFMTV https://t.co/zInXcV7nhp — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 3, 2022

“When they get out, they’ll be in their 30's, they still gonna have a life," Crystal said. "Davon won’t. His life ended at 11-years-old.”

She said they both knew all of the men charged, so it cuts even deeper.

“We ain't the one pull the trigger, they're the ones that pull the trigger, and it’s someone that looked up to all of them," Crystal said.

She's been calling for longer sentences for the men to get more justice for her son.

The hearings start at 9:30 a.m. at DC Superior Court.

Friday also marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Mayor Muriel Bowser is launching a new gun violence awareness campaign.

It's called 202 for Peace, and hopes to make the community aware of resources available for gun violence victims and people vulnerable to engaging in violent activity.

Crystal McNeal said she will be joining the Mayor at Check It Enterprises in southeast DC at 11 a.m. to kick off the campaign.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be a youth talent competition and picnic.