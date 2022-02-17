Here's where mask mandates are in effect in DC, MD and VA

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District's mask mandate is coming to an end in March. Here's where other mask mandates stand in the DMV.

WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases are coming down in the D.C. area, some local jurisdictions are beginning to relax their mask mandates.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a press briefing on Monday that the District's mask mandate expires on Feb. 28 and she plans to relax the mask-wearing requirement in most indoor places beginning on March 1.

Both Virginia and Maryland have lifted their statewide mandates several months ago, but some local jurisdictions still require mask wearing.

For people who live in the DMV area, it can be difficult to remember when to wear a mask indoors and when you can go without one, so here's a guide to help you remember where masks are mandated and where they are not.

D.C. - Masks on or Masks off?

Bowser has lifted the proof-of-vaccination requirement at establishments in the District but masks are currently required to be worn in indoor settings until Feb. 28.

Starting March 1, here's what to know about masks in D.C.:

Keep masks on: if private businesses require them; in schools, libraries and childcare facilities; in congregate facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities, shelters, dormitories and correctional facilities; on public transportation and in rideshare vehicles; in all D.C. government facilities where there's direct interaction between employees and the public such as DMV and DHS service centers.

if private businesses require them; in schools, libraries and childcare facilities; in congregate facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities, shelters, dormitories and correctional facilities; on public transportation and in rideshare vehicles; in all D.C. government facilities where there's direct interaction between employees and the public such as DMV and DHS service centers. Masks can be off: in restaurants and bars; sports and entertainment venues; gyms, athletic facilities and recreation centers; places of worship; businesses; grocery stores and pharmacies; retail establishments and D.C. government facilities where there isn't any interaction between employees and the public.

Residents now have access to free KN95 masks, vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test — all in one place. Here are today's COVID Centers.



For more info visit https://t.co/6M9038Vcd8 pic.twitter.com/olGLbztLYG — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 15, 2022

Maryland - Masks on or Masks Off?

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that effective Feb. 22, masks are no longer required for employees and visitors in state buildings. The statewide mask mandate has been lifted since May.

Here's where masking stands in Maryland's largest counties:

Prince George's County: Masks are required indoors through, at least, March 9.

The County is continuing to distribute COVID-19 rapid test kits and KN95 masks at select libraries and community centers this week. Test kits and KN95 masks are free and residents must show proof of County residency. Find locations here: https://t.co/YMc5UfqtFM pic.twitter.com/fK9Isp4vP7 — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) February 14, 2022

Montgomery County: The indoor mask mandate is in effect in Montgomery County until at least Feb. 21.

The indoor mask mandate is in effect in Montgomery County until at least Feb. 21. Frederick County: The mask requirement was lifted on Feb. 12, so take those masks off if you so choose.

Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations. Effective Feb. 22, the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will be lifted.



Details: https://t.co/LcHiL45Tq8 pic.twitter.com/uiR8jNP021 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 14, 2022

Virginia - Masks on or Masks Off?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that requires schools in the Commonwealth to make mask-wearing optional by March 1.

Arlington County

What's the deal with schools? Arlington County schools haven't made an announcement since Youngkin signed the mask optional bill so until March 1, masks must be worn in schools.

Arlington County schools haven't made an announcement since Youngkin signed the mask optional bill so until March 1, masks must be worn in schools. Where they are required still: Masks are still required in county facilities.

Masks are still required in county facilities. Where they are not required: Masks are not required in private businesses like restaurants and groceries, but businesses can set requirements on their own.

Fairfax County

What's the deal with schools? Fairfax schools haven't made an announcement since Youngkin signed the mask optional bill so until March 1, masks must be worn in schools.

Fairfax schools haven't made an announcement since Youngkin signed the mask optional bill so until March 1, masks must be worn in schools. Where they are required still: Masks are still required on public transportation, indoor government facilities, healthcare settings, (including clinics operated by Fairfax County Health Department and Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board) and congregate settings (jails, shelters and group homes).

Masks are still required on public transportation, indoor government facilities, healthcare settings, (including clinics operated by Fairfax County Health Department and Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board) and congregate settings (jails, shelters and group homes). Where they are not required: Masks are not required in private businesses like restaurants and groceries, but businesses can set requirements on their own.

Loudoun County

What's the deal with schools? Students don't have to wear masks starting Feb. 17.



Students don't have to wear masks starting Feb. 17. Where they are required still: Inside all county facilities and on public transportation, in healthcare facilities, detention centers and in congregate care facilities.

Inside all county facilities and on public transportation, in healthcare facilities, detention centers and in congregate care facilities. Where they are not required: Masks are not required in private businesses like restaurants and groceries, but businesses can set requirements on their own.

Prince William County