The state Board of Education could also repeal its mask mandate in schools this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County’s mask mandate will expire this Monday night.

Bethesda resident Stephen Cohen couldn’t be more ready to take his mask off.

"Thank goodness, I mean that’s long overdue," said Cohen. "In spite of everyone's best efforts to get this under control, it's never been under control. I don’t see it becoming under control so let's just let people do what they want to do."

Before you take the mask off, get boosted. That’s the message in Montgomery County, where the indoor mask mandate expires Monday night.

The mandate has been in place since mid-November. It was set to expire multiple times since, but the County Council held off due to the Omicron surge.

County Executive Marc Elrich says he’s still concerned about the mandate ending while transmission is still at a “substantial” level.

"We’re still in the what's called substantial transmission, we’re not even in moderate transmission," said Elrich. "I think people are too anxious to get the masks off and they need some patience. We’ve been through this 23 months, if anything we’ve learned that minimizing transmission comes with a mask and that’s worked well for us, and waiting until we were in moderate would’ve been more prudent than to go ahead."

The Indoor Mask Mandate remains in effect through Monday. ℹ️➡️ https://t.co/vFYCHIVIux pic.twitter.com/qcH2hRWBTs — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) February 17, 2022

The unmasking could soon apply to schools as well. The state board of education will meet this week to discuss masks.

Elrich said he sympathizes with parents' concerns about the emotional and learning effects of masking in schools, but he believes the health effects of COVID-19 warrant caution.

"They do get sick, and everybody forgets about long COVID, and it's easy to forget about because we don’t know a whole bunch about it," he said. "There's a lot of speculation, most of the speculation is not good. The stuff on long term heart effects is not good news. So I think there are reasons to stay masked."