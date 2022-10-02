Frederick County, MD health board drops mask requirement

On Saturday, the county's COVID-19 case rate fell below 20 per 100,000 population, which was the threshold set in Frederick County Board of Health Regulation 02-2021

The Frederick County Board of Health has dropped its mask regulations as of Saturday in response to a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the county's COVID-19 case rate fell below 20 per 100,000 population, which was the threshold set in Frederick County Board of Health Regulation 02-2021.

"Effective immediately Regulation 02-2021 is no longer in effect. Any future mask regulation would require a new Board of Health regulation," a notice from the board said.

The health board encourages county residents to continue taking steps to reduce the spread of illness in our community, such as getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and getting tested when needed.