Legislation ending mask mandates in schools passes Virginia House, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign it today

Glenn Youngkin has been working to end school mask mandates since his first day in office. He's expected to sign the bill Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. — After ongoing debate, masks and face coverings will be optional in all Virginia public schools after a bill to do so passed its final hurdle in the House of Delegates.

Legislators approved Senate Bill 739 on party-line vote, 52-48, on the House floor on Wednesday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign the bill Wednesday at 3 p.m., which would ultimately lift school mask mandates across the Commonwealth.

The governor included an emergency clause, first passed by the Virginia Senate, that makes the bill effective no later than March 1.

It's a move the newly elected Virginia governor has been trying to make since he was first sworn in. On day one as governor, Youngkin signed the highly controversial Executive Order 2 on masks in schools that was met with pushback almost immediately from school districts across the Commonwealth, including several in Northern Virginia that challenged it legally in the Arlington Circuit Court and won.

BREAKING: As expected, the VA House of Delegates approved the amended SB 739 Y-52 N-48, which included the emergency clause to make masks optional in schools no later than March 1st. @GovernorVA already planned on signing it today at 3 PM. @wusa9 https://t.co/OHSymo94ek pic.twitter.com/na67FdUXnn — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 16, 2022

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said the bill was bad policy and seemed rushed to better serve Youngkin. He argued whether the amended bill needed a simple majority vote or four-fifths majority vote.

“I am pleased that there is widespread and bipartisan support in Virginia for a parental opt-out of mask mandates in schools," Youngkin said Monday after the bill passed. "The General Assembly took a significant step for parents and children. After passing both chambers of the General Assembly, SB 739 will give parents a choice regarding their child's health, education, upbringing, and care."

Prince William County Public Schools, one of seven Virginia school districts to sue Youngkin over his order, released a message to parents the night before the final vote.

"PWCS will be reviewing and revising our mitigation strategies as necessary to be consistent with the final version of the new legislation," the email read. "As always, any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully with the safety, health, and instructional needs of our students and staff at the forefront."

In a tweet, PWCS Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef shared his approval by thanking Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City), who introduced the floor amendment of the final bill.

Here in Virginia, on Tuesday, March 1 (“tremendous Tuesday”) SB 739 goes into effect, and on that tremendous day @SecCardona, we will see children’s smiles again after 2 brutal years. Thank you Senator @ChapPetersen https://t.co/iORMDVXQ3v — Babur Lateef, MD (@PWCSChairman) February 16, 2022

Arlington Public Schools said it will present plans and revised policies at its school board meeting Thursday.

WUSA9 has reached out to other school districts in Northern Virginia that joined the lawsuit against Youngkin, but we are still awaiting a response.

However, parents across Virginia communities have never been able to agree on the mask issue.

"I think it should be up to schools, local schools," said Liz Kelley, a Fairfax County Public Schools parent. "I think that schools know what’s best and are doing what’s best for their communities as they have for the past two years."

Another Fairfax County parent was excited for the bill's passage.

“This mask issue has been a wedge," Christy Hudson said. "We haven’t had a lot of control, we haven’t had a lot of say and with this new legislation, it finally feels like parents are empowered to have some input on their children’s education and how they're treated in schools."

The Fairfax County Parents Association celebrated the passage of SB 739.

"Over the past two years it has become apparent to all—though our parents understood it by the summer of 2020—how academically and emotionally damaging forced virtual school was for most students," the group said in a statement. "We are pleased that the Commonwealth is prioritizing the needs of children with SB739 and establishing a statewide baseline expectation that all school districts provide children with the in-person learning they need to thrive."

Meanwhile, during testimony over SB 739 before its passage, teachers warned of resignations.