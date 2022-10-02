Maryland State Board of Education votes to remove mask mandates in schools

The Board voted 12-2 to end statewide mask mandates and instead give the power back to individual counties and school districts based on local metrics.

Maryland students may soon be able to head to classrooms maskless, after the State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind statewide mask mandates.

In a 12-2 vote, the Board approved Gov. Larry Hogan's call to end mandatory mask policies in all Maryland schools, and instead return that power to individual school districts and counties based on local metrics.

"I think it is the right time to return it back to local control," Maryland State School Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said. "The conditions are better, there's more testing, there are more vaccines that are readily available, and, like I said, the conditions have kept our schools open."

Hogan praised the decision.

“I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy," Hogan wrote in a statement. "This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students.

Now, the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review will have to vote to approve or deny the Board's recommendation.

“The General Assembly must now act swiftly to ratify the State Board’s decision," Hogan urged in his statement.

Dozens of parents and students turned out at the state house in Annapolis Thursday morning for a rally requesting the legislature rescind the Emergency Order requiring masks in schools, and asking Gov. Hogan to pass an Executive Order barring mask mandates in school districts.

But the governor reiterated that he would lean on state education authorities to loosen up mask requirements in schools, rather than influencing policy through an executive order.

The Board's previous guidance had been that masks should be required in schools until 80% of the county population is vaccinated, 80% of the students and staff at a school are vaccinated or if the county’s transmission rate is “low” or “moderate” for 14 consecutive days.