DC

MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.

MPD is on the lookout for a black sedan with heavy tint and paper tags. Police say the suspects were last seen driving northbound near 6th Street and Atlantic Street. 

Officers have not released any information regarding what may have led up to the shooting. 

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 145 homicides in the District in 2022, a 1% increase from 2021's numbers -- a year that saw the highest homicide rate since 2003.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

