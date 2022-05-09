Police announce charges against those involved in Woodbridge drug bust shooting

Police are offering more details about what led up to a shootout during an undercover Fentanyl bust last week.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Investigators are offering more details about a shootout involving police that left a 19-year-old man dead in Prince William County. Police released additional information Wednesday on the ongoing investigation, including the names of some of the men involved, and charges against them.

The shooting happened last week in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct in Woodbridge. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust. One of the people shot, later identified as 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police are now releasing more details about the undercover operation. According to investigators in Prince William County, on the day of the shooting, arrangements were made through a confidential informant and an undercover Manassas City detective assigned to a multi-agency narcotics task force to purchase a large quantity of suspected Fentanyl pills and at least one firearm. Three men met the detective near the Fox Glove Ct. address in a separate vehicle. One of the men, 18-year-old Jalil Michael Turner, got into a car with an undercover detective. After a brief discussion, police said Turner got out of the car and returned with Carter. Police said Turner got into the front seat of the car and Carter got in the back.

At one point during the conversation, Turner produced a handgun and demanded money from the undercover detective, as well as other property. A third man, still in the driver's seat of the other vehicle, positioned his car behind the detective's car. That man was identified by police as 30-year-old Shane Dareon Pollard. During the interaction, Carter demanded the detective open the trunk to look for the money that was to be used for the transaction, police said. Both men took money and property from the detective before getting back into the car with Pollard.

All three men tried to leave the scene just as more detectives were showing up, according to police. Two handguns, including one that police said was illegally modified, were found at the scene of the shooting.

These events led up to the shooting between the men and four members of the narcotics task force. The shooting investigation continues to be led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

On Tuesday, CIRT investigators charged Turner and Pollard for robbery in connection to the initial robbery altercation which ultimately led to the death of Carter. Turner was arrested on September 6 and is being held without bond.

Pollard remains hospitalized. During the investigation it was determined that Pollard was also wanted for an unrelated carjacking that occurred last year.