x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More Videos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. 

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. PGPD says one of the men was taken to an area hospital for help by ambulance, the second man drove himself to receive help. Both are expected to survive. 

There is no suspect information at this time. Police have not said why may have led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Teen curfew to be enforced in Prince George's County amid crime increase

Prince George's County Executive Alsobrooks announced Monday a curfew will be set in place that would ban youth from public places late at night, citing a spike in gun violence and carjackings.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out