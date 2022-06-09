2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. PGPD says one of the men was taken to an area hospital for help by ambulance, the second man drove himself to receive help. Both are expected to survive.
There is no suspect information at this time. Police have not said why may have led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
