Police: Teen shot in the head in Northwest DC

Officers say the teen was breathing but unconscious when they arrived. He has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the back of the head on Labor Day in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW just before 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The boy was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the teen's condition at this time.

A woman was also injured in the shooting. Police say the unidentified woman was shot in the shoulder and refused treatment for her injuries.

Investigators are now on the lookout for a silver sedan with dark tints and a dark-colored sedan with dark tints and D.C. plates.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: