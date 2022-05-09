x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Police: Teen shot in the head in Northwest DC

Officers say the teen was breathing but unconscious when they arrived. He has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the back of the head on Labor Day in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW just before 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The boy was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the teen's condition at this time. 

A woman was also injured in the shooting. Police say the unidentified woman was shot in the shoulder and refused treatment for her injuries. 

Investigators are now on the lookout for a silver sedan with dark tints and a dark-colored sedan with dark tints and D.C. plates. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Teen curfew to be enforced in Prince George's County amid crime increase

Teens under the age of 17 must be in their home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the weekends.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out