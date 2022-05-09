Police: Teen shot in the head in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the back of the head on Labor Day in Northwest D.C.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW just before 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The boy was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the teen's condition at this time.
A woman was also injured in the shooting. Police say the unidentified woman was shot in the shoulder and refused treatment for her injuries.
Investigators are now on the lookout for a silver sedan with dark tints and a dark-colored sedan with dark tints and D.C. plates.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
Teens under the age of 17 must be in their home between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the week and 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the weekends.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.