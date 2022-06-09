Police search for suspect vehicle in case of 14-year-old shot in the head

Police are searching for a black 2013 Nissan Altima with Maryland tag 8EL7854.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW just before 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The boy was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for help. The teen remains in critical condition, according to DC Police.

A woman was also injured in the shooting. Police say the unidentified woman suffered a graze wound and was treated on the scene.

Investigators say a nearby surveillance camera captured images of the suspect vehicle in this shooting. Police describe it as a black 2013 Nissan Altima with Maryland tag 8EL7854. Photos of the suspect vehicle were released Wednesday.