x
Crime

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4.  When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.

Detectives believe Johnson shot his wife before shooting himself. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will complete an autopsy to confirm how exactly Saunders-Johnson died. 

Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be transferred to the Adult Detention Center. 

Police say Saunders-Johnson's death marks the 15th homicide in Fairfax County this year, compared to 17 in 2021. 

If you, or someone you know, is dealing with a domestic or sexually violent relationship, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Division of the Department of Family Services has several resources available. A 24-hour domestic violence hotline is ready to talk at 703-360-7273. 

