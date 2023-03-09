Man shot near Howard Universtity, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was shot near Howard University Saturday night.
Officials say the shooting took place in the intersection of Georgia and Girard Street in Northwest, D.C. around 11:15 p.m. while a man was loading equipment into his car.
The man was shot in the lower extremities, according to police, and is currently conscious and breathing. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Officials have not provided any suspect information and have not provided any additional details about this case.
