Man shot near Howard Universtity, police investigate

Officials say the shooting took place in the intersection of Georgia and Girard Street in Northwest, D.C. around 11:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was shot near Howard University Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting took place in the intersection of Georgia and Girard Street in Northwest, D.C. around 11:15 p.m. while a man was loading equipment into his car.

The man was shot in the lower extremities, according to police, and is currently conscious and breathing. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officials have not provided any suspect information and have not provided any additional details about this case.

WATCH NEXT: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Alexandria shooting