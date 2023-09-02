Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Catholic University

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Monroe Street in Northeast, D.C. near Catholic University shortly after 9:45 p.m. on July 17.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested and charged 18-year-old Jaleil Jones with first-degree murder while armed (felony murder) in connection to a shooting that left 44-year-old Robert Lavendar dead.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Monroe Street in Northeast, D.C. near Catholic University shortly after 9:45 p.m. on July 17. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department initially responded to the area after they received a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found Lavendar suffering from his injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene as well and transferred Lavendar to an area hospital for treatment. However, despite life-saving efforts, Lavender was later pronounced dead, according to officials.