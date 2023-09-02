Police charge Virginia man with murder in deadly shooting

Jaylin O'Brien, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

STERLING, Va. — Police took an 18-year-old man into custody Saturday for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting Friday evening in Sterling, Virginia.

At 10:33 p.m., deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2100 block of Stanford Square in Sterling for a report of a shooting

At the scene, deputies discovered a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet revealed the victim's identity.

On Saturday, police took a man into custody for the shooting.

Jaylin O'Brien, 18, of Sterling is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for his alleged involvement.

Police say O'Brien was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

WATCH NEXT:

A man is facing charges after police say he killed his wife and son and shot a third person leading to an hours-long barricade situation in Fort Washington Thursday evening.