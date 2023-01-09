3 dead, several injured, from 5 shootings around DC within 24 hours

It was a violent start to the holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A violent 24 hours in the District resulted in five shootings that left three people dead and several others injured.

At 1:45 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Astor Place, SE.

After arriving, officers say they found a man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Mannin Quarles.

Police are now looking for two suspects in connection with this deadly shooting. Detectives are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who is about 5-foot-7, last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and red Nike tennis shoes. He was last seen with a woman who was seen wearing a tan shirt and tan bottoms.

A reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. The number to call in any tips is 202-727-9099.

At 11:09 p.m. on Friday, MPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on Farragut Street, NW near New Hampshire Avenue, NW.

When they arrived, they they found a man who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 43-year-old Richard Ruffin III, from Silver Spring, Maryland.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, another shooting was reported in the 700 block of 32nd Street, SE.

Detectives are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 2005 white Honda Civic wanted in connection.

At the scene, police discovered a woman who had been shot. She was breathing and conscious.

Officers say the suspect car was last seen heading northbound on Minnesota Ave, SE.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, MPD officers responded to reports of yet another shooting on 4th Street, SE.

At the scene, officers found a teenager unresponsive inside of a home. The teen was later identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner of Southeast.

At this time, it is unclear who reported the shooting and if there was anyone else in the home during the homicide. As the District ramps up enforcement of a youth curfew, investigators are also working to determine if Zyion was at his home at the time he was shot and killed.

D.C.'s juvenile curfew went into effect Saturday at midnight. The “Juvenile Enforcement Curfew Pilot” states that all minors must be inside, or within a close proximity of their home, by 12:01 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police say two people were shot on Jay Street, NE.

When DC Fire and EMS arrived on scene they located a man and woman both breathing and conscious.

Police say to be on the lookout for a black sedan in connection with this shooting.

Reports say there were three other people inside of the suspect car.

A vague description of the shooter was given, but police believe them to be armed.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the police.