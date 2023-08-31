Teen who allegedly pulled the trigger in a Father's Day homicide taken into custody

Police say Isaiah Brown-Hawkins has been on the run ever since the shooting.

DAMASCUS, Va. — A 16-year-old wanted in connection with a Father's Day homicide is in custody.

Police arrested Isaiah Brown-Hawkins on Thursday.

Investigators say the Damascus teen is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old James Joel Austin on Jun. 18 in the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road.

Police say Brown-Hawkins drove away from the shooting in a Honda that belonged to Austin.

That car was located in Washington, D.C., however Brown-Hawkins has been on the run since the deadly shooting.

Brown-Hawkins was spotted by officers driving a stolen car on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill.

When officers attempted to pull him over, Brown-Hawkins allegedly rammed police cruisers, got out the car and ran away.

He was then taken into custody following a brief chase.

A gun was discovered by officers during the pursuit.

On Jun. 19, detectives obtained a warrant for Brown-Hawkins' arrest.

He is charged with first-degree murder, armed carjacking and the use of a gun during the commission of a felony.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police reached out Prince George’s County police, where Brown-Hawkins was being held. He was then transported to Montgomery County’s Central Processing Unit, where he was served with the warrant and awaits a bond hearing.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Khamani Imes, of Damascus was arrested for allegedly giving a gun to Brown-Hawkins, which was used to shoot and kill Austin.

This murder investigation is active and ongoing.