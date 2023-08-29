19-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide that happened in the District back in June, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
On June 15, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of K Street, Southwest for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene where they pronounced the man dead.
He has since been identified as 18-year-old Khalliqo Ford, of Southeast, D.C.
On Tuesday, the police department announced that an arrest was made in the case.
Investigators arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Evans of no fixed address. Police said Evans was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).
No other details on the case have been released.
A teen girl is dead following a stabbing outside a McDonald's early Sunday morning in Northwest, D.C., and another teen girl has been arrested and charged in her death.
DC Police said they were called to a hospital after a 16-year-old girl came in with stab wounds around 2:10 a.m. After investigating, police said the teen had been stabbed during a fight with another teen girl in a car outside the McDonald's at the intersection of U and 14th streets NW.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.