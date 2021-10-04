Front porch music fests return to DC | It's A DC Thing

Outdoor live music returned to DC in Adams Morgan and Southeast with Porchfests.

WASHINGTON — The weekend saw the return of live music with two outdoor festivals in D.C.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered on front lawns and in front of commercial buildings in Adams Morgan for the popular Porchfest festival. More than 60 local bands participated on makeshift stages in the neighborhood.

Then on Sunday, the third annual Southeast D.C. Porchfest returned to the Penn Branch neighborhood. The 7-hour festival featured dozens of performers and local vendors.

A similar event happened earlier this year in Petworth, with bands performing on front porches of volunteer houses down a three-mile stretch of the neighborhood.