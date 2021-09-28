This Florida politician has a hot take on DC's food scene

Rep. Omari Hardy tweeted his thoughts on DC food, and got some swift rebuttals.

WASHINGTON — People on social media are serving Florida Congressman Omari Hardy a taste of his own medicine after he took to Twitter to call D.C.'s food "terrible."

The jokes and rebuttals were swift following Rep. Hardy's hot take.

Chef Matt Baker, who owns the Michelin-starred restaurant Gravitas, tweeted, "Last I checked, D.C. has more Michelin-starred restaurants than the entire state of Florida. So I strongly disagree.

This is true. Florida does not have any Michelin stars, and D.C. has more than 20, but that may be because the Michelin Guide, who hands out the stars, is only in a handful of U.S. cities: D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. But Baker's point still stands.

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Jose Andres offered a different take, saying Omari's tweet was insensitive, given how hard the COVID-19 pandemic hit the restaurant industry.

Can we talk about DC food being terrible? Because it's not great y'all. — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) September 27, 2021

Since Hardy posted the tweet, he's received more than 1,000 replies.