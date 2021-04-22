x
Live music comes to your front steps with Petworth Porchfest | It's A DC Thing

Missing live music? This year's lineup includes 83 bands on 64 porches within 1.5 miles of each other.
Credit: Petworth Porchfest

WASHINGTON — Live music has struggled during the pandemic, with music venues and clubs forced to shut their doors because of social distancing restrictions, the live music scene in D.C. and nationwide have struggled for more than a year.

Over the weekend though, a COVID-friendly festival will be bringing live music and good vibes to the Petworth neighborhood.

The Petworth Porchfest includes 83 bands performing on 64 porches, all within about a mile of each other. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 2-6 p.m. The event will start at the “main stage” set up at 843 Upshur Street NW 

Organizers say there will be a wide range of bands and genres represented, with something for everyone. 

"Acts include everything from an old-time Appalachian square dance band to a Middle Eastern jazz fusion group," organizers said in a release. Roosevelt High School will be hosting two quartets featuring members of the National Symphony Orchestra!

For a closer look at the performance schedule, click here.

The Petworth Porchfest is free for everyone. Organizers say if it rains, the fest will take place the next day.

