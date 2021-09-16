x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

A 'Bridgerton'-themed ball is coming to DC

The Regency-era ball features music inspired by the Netflix show's soundtrack
Credit: AP
This image released by Netflix shows Phoebe Dynevor, right, and Rege-Jean Page in a scene from "Bridgerton." The program is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series. (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

WASHINGTON — Attention "Bridgerton" fans. Your presence is requested at a new event coming to D.C.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience an immersive Regency-era ball featuring music inspired by the "Bridgerton" soundtrack performed by a string quartet. The event will also features romantic love stories, acrobatic performances, and interactive experiences based on key moments of the show.

The British period piece is nominated for several Emmys and was a hit with audiences when it premiered on Netflix.

Tickets for The Queen's Ball go on sale Thursday, September 16, at 10 a.m. The actual event won't take place until March 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to plan an appropriately regal outfit.

Period appropriate drinks will also be available, so this event is only for those over the age of 21. 

Tickets start at $49.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: A unique way to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to DC | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: A cashier-less Whole Foods store is coming to DC

RELATED: Broccoli City Music Festival canceled due to COVID concerns

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.