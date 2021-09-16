A 'Bridgerton'-themed ball is coming to DC

The Regency-era ball features music inspired by the Netflix show's soundtrack

WASHINGTON — Attention "Bridgerton" fans. Your presence is requested at a new event coming to D.C.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience an immersive Regency-era ball featuring music inspired by the "Bridgerton" soundtrack performed by a string quartet. The event will also features romantic love stories, acrobatic performances, and interactive experiences based on key moments of the show.

The British period piece is nominated for several Emmys and was a hit with audiences when it premiered on Netflix.

Tickets for The Queen's Ball go on sale Thursday, September 16, at 10 a.m. The actual event won't take place until March 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to plan an appropriately regal outfit.

Period appropriate drinks will also be available, so this event is only for those over the age of 21.

Tickets start at $49.