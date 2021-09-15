Broccoli City Music Festival canceled due to COVID concerns

This is the second year in a row the hip-hop concert has had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — For the second year in a row, D.C.'s Broccoli City music festival has been canceled due to ongoing COVID concerns.

The 2021 performance lineup included Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Dave, Rubi Rose and more. The hip-hop concert was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at RFK Stadium and typically hosts around 30,000 attendees.

"At the heart of Broccoli City is the belief that our people deserve the best of everything - including safe spaces to gather in celebration of our culture," festival organizers said in a statement. "In that spirit, we have decided to cancel the Broccoli City Festival 2021 this October to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 and do our part to slow the spread in the communities of color we serve."

The official festival statement also made a plug for vaccines.

"In the meantime, please continue to take COVID-19 seriously," the statement continued. "Get vaccinated, get tested and take care of yourselves (and each other) so that we can all gather next year in 2022 to celebrate 10 years of Broccoli City building better communities, Black change and Black culture."

The festival has been postponed until May 2022.

Organizers said tickets would be automatically refunded within 14 business days. Any attendee who hasn't received a refund in 30 business days is asked to contact customer service at order-support@frontgatetickets.com.