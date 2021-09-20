DC makes 2026 World Cup pitch to FIFA officials

If the District wins its bid for the 2026 World Cup it would be its fourth time playing host.

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, our city got a chance to show off to FIFA, the organization responsible for the soccer World Cup tournament.

Officials stopped in D.C. as part of a tour to find a place to hold the 2026 World Cup.

If things go our way, it would be the District's fourth FIFA World Cup games, the most of any U.S. bid city.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. is ready to go.

"We've already hosted three FIFA World Cups, Olympic Soccer, and more USNT matches than any other city in the U.S. and we're ready to do it again," she said.

The Mayor also pointed out all the good stuff in D.C. like our museums and restaurants.

The 2026 World Cup would line up nicely with Independence Day that year, when America marks its 250th birthday!