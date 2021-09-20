x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC makes 2026 World Cup pitch to FIFA officials

If the District wins its bid for the 2026 World Cup it would be its fourth time playing host.
Credit: anekoho - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, our city got a chance to show off to FIFA, the organization responsible for the soccer World Cup tournament. 

Officials stopped in D.C. as part of a tour to find a place to hold the 2026 World Cup.

If things go our way, it would be the District's fourth FIFA World Cup games, the most of any U.S. bid city.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. is ready to go. 

"We've already hosted three FIFA World Cups, Olympic Soccer, and more USNT matches than any other city in the U.S. and we're ready to do it again," she said.

The Mayor also pointed out all the good stuff in D.C. like our museums and restaurants. 

The 2026 World Cup would line up nicely with Independence Day that year, when America marks its 250th birthday!

No decision has been made yet, but we have our fingers crossed.

RELATED: USWNT star Carli Lloyd announces retirement

RELATED: A 'Bridgerton'-themed ball is coming to DC

RELATED: New mural celebrates Go-Go music in DC

RELATED: 4-year-old donates birthday gifts to foster children for his own birthday

RELATED: Get Up Give Back gives $1,000 to Open Goal Project

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.