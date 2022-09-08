Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Southeast DC

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a right leg injury, but is expected to survive, police said.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Police say the car that hit the man left the scene of the crash.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are still looking for the driver involved in a crash in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street Southeast around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury to his right leg. He is expected to recover, police said.

Police have not released a vehicle description in this case. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the area to see if they can spot the vehicle involved.