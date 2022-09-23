Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice

Brenda Hackett, 56, of Northeast D.C. died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive.

OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The woman, who was later identified as 56-year-old Brenda Hackett of Northeast D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

"She suffered from dementia and depression. My mother had Alzheimer's and she could barely see from her left eye," said Linda Hackett, the daughter of the victim to WUSA9.

"For someone just to kill her and leave. That's not right. So I know they feel some kind of way for running over my man and leaving. I want justice," she added.

The Hackett family still does not know how the woman made it from her home in the District to Prince George's County which is more than seven miles away.

Her daughter says her mother had experienced a handful of episodes and that she had been found wandering around after her health started deteriorating in recent months, but Brenda had never traveled so far.

"All the sudden we hear was pow, boom, a big hit," said a man who asked to remain anonymous. He told WUSA9 that he was at the gas station across the street when he heard the impact of the car and then saw the vehicle speed off.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. The picture shown is not the actual vehicle.https://t.co/4JV7mEhjaQ pic.twitter.com/gbkMEfcTqA — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 19, 2022

Prince George's County police are looking for the driver of a white 2014 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with damage to the passenger side front fender that houses the right fog lamp.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.