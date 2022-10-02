x
Virginia

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

The intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place will remain closed as detectives investigate the scene.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on September 23, 2022, and is related to a different incident. 

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale.

Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police. 

Officers said they believe a white SUV or sedan was involved in the incident. The intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place will remain closed as detectives investigate the scene, officials said.

Police have not provided any additional information about this incident and have not given any details about the victim's identity. Additionally, police have also not provided information about a potential suspect for this case. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

