12-year-old hit by car in Southeast DC

The boy was still breathing when he was found, police said.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was hit and knocked unconscious by a car in Southeast.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue at Potomac Avenue. The boy was found breathing at the scene when he was taken to the hospital.

Police say the car did stay on the scene after hitting the boy. Police also did not share any current closures in the area.

In a separate incident in December, a 9-year-old was put on life support after also getting hit by a car in Southeast D.C.

Kaidyn Green was hit in the 3300 block Wheeler Road after leaving school early at KIPP DC Honor Academy. Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said he was trying to cross the street to meet an adult but was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Officers on the scene said he was found unconscious and not breathing.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating at the time, police said.

Though it has yet to be determined if speed was a factor in the crash, Carroll said schools are one of the prime areas of D.C. Police are targeting new speeding initiatives.