x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfax

Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County

John O. Hess was arrested for DUI. He was charged with one felony count of hit and run.
Credit: WUSA9

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after pulling to the shoulder lane to look at his disabled car and was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene.

The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at the 169-miler marker in Fairfax County on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord had stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95. Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, Virginia, got out of the vehicle to look at the issues with his car. 

As the man was getting back to his car, a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and struck the victim. The driver of the Nissan Sentra was identified as 61-year-old John O. Hess, of Springfield, Virginia. Police say Hess tried to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses. 

Hernandez-Zelayandia was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Hess was not injured in the crash, according to VSP.

Hess was arrested for DUI and charged with one felony count of hit and run.

Virginia State Police, along with the Virginia State Police Construction Team, is investigating the incident. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

RELATED: 63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Fairfax County

RELATED: One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say

RELATED: Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Students with disabilities more likely to be suspended in Fairfax | Open Mic

Before You Leave, Check This Out