Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after pulling to the shoulder lane to look at his disabled car and was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene.

The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at the 169-miler marker in Fairfax County on Tuesday around 3:06 p.m.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord had stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95. Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, Virginia, got out of the vehicle to look at the issues with his car.

As the man was getting back to his car, a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and struck the victim. The driver of the Nissan Sentra was identified as 61-year-old John O. Hess, of Springfield, Virginia. Police say Hess tried to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses.

Hernandez-Zelayandia was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Hess was not injured in the crash, according to VSP.

Hess was arrested for DUI and charged with one felony count of hit and run.

Virginia State Police, along with the Virginia State Police Construction Team, is investigating the incident.