x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

17-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in Glen Burnie

Homicide investigators are looking for leads in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Johnson on June 1.
Credit: WUSA9

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A teen boy is dead in Glen Burnie and police are working to find a suspect and a motive. 

Officers found Tyrell Johnson, 17, of Glen Burnie, in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane after a call was received about shots fired around 4 a.m. June 1.

The teen appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. His identity was released on Friday. 

No suspect or motive has been identified at this time. 

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

    

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021

More Videos

In Other News

Family holds wake for 18-year-old Alexandria City High School student fatally stabbed off campus