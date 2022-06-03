17-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in Glen Burnie

Homicide investigators are looking for leads in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Johnson on June 1.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A teen boy is dead in Glen Burnie and police are working to find a suspect and a motive.

Officers found Tyrell Johnson, 17, of Glen Burnie, in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane after a call was received about shots fired around 4 a.m. June 1.

The teen appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. His identity was released on Friday.

No suspect or motive has been identified at this time.