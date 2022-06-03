17-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A teen boy is dead in Glen Burnie and police are working to find a suspect and a motive.
Officers found Tyrell Johnson, 17, of Glen Burnie, in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane after a call was received about shots fired around 4 a.m. June 1.
The teen appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. His identity was released on Friday.
No suspect or motive has been identified at this time.
Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
