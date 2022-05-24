15-year-old arrested in double homicide at Woodbridge Station apartments

The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two 23-year-old men at the Woodbridge Station Apartment complex.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two men at a Prince William County apartment.

On Sunday, May 15 just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments complex located in the 13600 block of Mary's Way in Woodbridge to investigate a destruction of property incident.

When police arrived at the location, a resident of the apartment told police that a bullet hole was found in his ceiling, appearing to have come from the apartment above him. A bullet fragment was found on the residence's floor. Officers knocked on the door of the upstairs apartment, but no one answered.

Officers requested maintenance to open the apartment door, and once inside officers found two men unresponsive, both of whom had been shot. First responders were called to the scene, and both men were pronounced dead.

Police later identified the two men as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD detectives are investigating a double #homicide that occurred in the 13600 block of Marys Way in #Woodbridge on May 15. Call was received shortly after 4pm. Two 23-year-old men were found dead at the scene. Call #police if you have info. More info; pic.twitter.com/aZhAU2osDT — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 16, 2022

According to police, there were no additional injuries or other property damage reported. There was also no sign of forced entry into the apartment.

Further investigation revealed that the victims and other acquaintances, including the 15-year-old arrested, had been together inside the apartment. At some point, a fight broke out, shots were fired and the two 23-year-old men were killed.

Based on preliminary investigation, Prince William County Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old on May 19. He is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Attempted murder

One count of use of a firearm in a commission of a felony

Once count of shooting into an occupied dwelling

One count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18