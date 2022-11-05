15-year-old boy dead, 2 more juveniles injured after NW DC weekend shootings

15-year-old Blue Bryant died after being shot near the Shaw-Howard Metro station Saturday. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

WASHINGTON — Three juveniles were shot over the weekend in Northwest D.C., with one 15-year-old boy left dead. Two adults at the scenes were also shot.

The teen boy who died Sunday has been identified by police as Blue Bryant. He was shot in the 700 block of 8th Street - near the Shaw-Howard University Metro station - around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police. An adult man was also found shot alongside the teen, however, a relation between the two has not yet been confirmed by police.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

On Sunday, June 26, Bryant was pronounced dead.

DC Police currently offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Hours after Bryant was shot, another juvenile boy and girl were shot just past 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to the 800 block of Quincy Place and found the two young people conscious and breathing, while an adult woman was shot and killed during the incident.