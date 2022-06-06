Teen girl injured in shooting while sitting on curb in Virginia, police say

A 15-year-girl was sitting on a curb when a passenger inside a car began to shoot in the direction of a house that had a party going on inside.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A 15-year-old girl is recovering from a shooting late Saturday night in Annandale, Virginia.

The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 7300 block of Beverly Manor Drive, Fairfax County police said.

Police say a group of teenagers was sitting on a curb when a light-colored sedan drove by. A passenger inside the car pulled out a weapon and shot in the direction of a home with people inside who were hosting a party.

Officers found a 15-year-old girl shot at the location. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where she sustained injuries from the shooting that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe the shooting was not a random act.

Fairfax County Police are still searching for the suspect.