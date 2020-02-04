WASHINGTON — Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the District of Columbia on March 7, the infection has continued to spread.

In just the first month, D.C.'s numbers had grown from a handful of initial cases at a Georgetown church to more than 500 confirmed reports of the virus. Those cases included nearly a dozen deaths, among them a senior staff member in Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration.

Use the tools below to see a breakdown of all the cases of coronavirus reported in D.C. so far, and follow our continuing coverage for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic in your area:

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

What to do if you have coronavirus symptoms?

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Symptoms of COVID-19

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed.

Jordan Fischer is the data reporter for WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.