VIRGINIA, USA — With coronavirus spreading across the nation and DMV region, here is a look at every positive case that has been reported by health officials in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the commonwealth has eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19: one in Arlington, three in Fairfax, one in Loudoun, one in Spotsylvania and two in Virginia Beach.

State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the risk in Virginia remains low, and said currently there is no community spread of the virus, as all cases of been linked to overseas travel.

Presumptive positive cases: 8

On March 9, VDH confirmed that an Arlington County resident in their 60s tested positive for coronavirus. The individual developed a fever, cough, and shortness of breath after returning from international travel. At this time, the person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating. Officials said the individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low.

On March 8, VDH announced that a male resident of the City of Fairfax in his 80s tested positive. He was recently on an Egyptian cruise down the Nile River, and began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, the VDH said. Officials said he was hospitalized on March 5 and remains in stable condition. He had limited contact with others while ill and risk to the general Fairfax community remains low.

His wife was confirmed positive on March 9. She was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others on March 5 when her husband was tested, and officials said she was compliant. When she developed minor respiratory illness symptoms, VDH decided testing was needed, and she was hospitalized while testing was completed. She had traveled on the same Nile River cruise as her husband, and officials stressed that the exposure was not the result of community transmission.

A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir tested positive on March 7 for the novel coronavirus. According to officials, the Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business, and he is currently being treated in isolation at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed. The base in Quantico is operating on a code yellow status.

On March 10, VDH said a resident of Loudoun County tested positive. The resident, who's in their 40s, is said to have come in contact with another individual with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown.

Christ Church's priest and organist both tested positive for coronavirus in D.C.; they sought treatment and both remain in stable and isolated conditions.

On March 9, VDH confirmed that a man in his 50s had tested positive. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition and the investigation into how the man contracted the illness is in its early stages, the health department said. He sought medical attention when he developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Testing was done by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond.

On March 10, VDH said that a couple who had traveled on a Nile River cruise, which had cases of COVID-19 on it, tested positive. The man, who is in his 60s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, got back to the U.S. from Egypt on March 5. They were tested at a hospital in Virginia Beach on March 8.

Are schools closed?

Fairfax County Public Schools announced on March 10 that they would use March 16 as a student holiday to allow staff to "prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure."

FCPS also announced they are canceling all overnight field trips scheduled on or after March 11 through April 12. Day trips to New York are also canceled. All other day trips will proceed as scheduled.

Test kits in Virginia

According to Dr. Denise Toney, the director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS), the commonwealth currently has two test kits available, each of which can test between 150-200 patients, meaning up to 400 patients can be tested for coronavirus in the state of Virginia. The state expected to receive an additional test kit Tuesday, with "half the capacity of the other test kits," Toney said.

Virginia is currently testing kits twice a day, and results take 12-24 hours to come back.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

