WASHINGTON — With coronavirus spreading across the nation and DMV region, here is a look at every positive case that has been reported by health officials in the area.

D.C.

D.C. health officials said Saturday that two people tested positive for the coronavirus. A man in his late 50s who started displaying symptoms in late February.

Another is a man who traveled from Nigeria to D.C., then was diagnosed in Maryland. He is being counted towards the District's coronavirus count.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health officials said it has five laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, four of which are in Montgomery County. One is in Hartford County.

These patients include a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, all of whom traveled together. The other two are a man in his 60s who had traveled abroad recently and a woman in her 80s who also traveled abroad.

Virginia

In Virginia, 21 individuals have been tested, with 18 tests returned as negative and three still pending. Two people in all have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus and a resident in Fairfax who was on the Nile River cruise recently, also got the virus. These are the only two presumptive positive cases in the Commonwealth.

To check the status of the virus in your state, please see your state health department's websites:

